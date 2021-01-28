US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher shrugging off bleak GDP, jobless claims data

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off data which showed another sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a rise in weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 74.0 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 30377.19. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3755.75​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 52.7 points, or 0.40%, to 13323.294 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

