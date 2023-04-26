News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on upbeat Microsoft, Boeing results

April 26, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as strong results from Microsoft and positive cash-flow forecast from Boeing offset concerns over rising interest rates and their effect on the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 65.51 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 33,596.34. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.15 points, or 0.40%, at 4,087.78.

Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 90.72 points, or 0.77%, at 11,889.88, as per Yahoo Finance prices.

