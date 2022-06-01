US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on upbeat earnings; factory data in focus

June 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after robust quarterly earnings from luxury retailers and Salesforce, while investors awaited factory activity data for cues on the strength of the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 166.19 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 33,156.31.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.63 points, or 0.43%, at 4,149.78, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 95.50 points, or 0.79%, to 12,176.89 at the opening bell.

