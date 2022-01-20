US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on upbeat earnings

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as results from American Airlines and Travelers kept the positive momentum going for the fourth-quarter earnings season, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq index plunged into correction territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 74.01 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 35,102.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.59 points, or 0.32%, at 4,547.35, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 122.60 points, or 0.85%, to 14,462.85 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

