US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Tesla boost, inflation data in focus

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Monday as Tesla shares rallied, while investors awaited inflation data due later this week for clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 73.42 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 34,650.01.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 23.49 points, or 0.53%, at 4,480.98, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 122.51 points, or 0.89%, to 13,884.03 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

