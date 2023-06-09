News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Tesla boost, Fed meet in focus

June 09, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes opened higher on Friday as Tesla shares jumped on a tie-up with General Motors, though investors largely remained on the sidelines ahead of inflation data and U.S. monetary policy decision next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.83 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,852.44.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.95 points, or 0.26%, at 4,304.88, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 73.87 points, or 0.56%, to 13,312.40 at the opening bell.

