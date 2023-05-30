US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tentative debt ceiling deal; Nvidia jumps

May 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as lawmakers tentatively agreed to raise the nation's debt limit to avert a default, while shares of Nvidia led a rally among chipmakers and AI-related firms.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.31 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33,103.65. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 21.26 points, or 0.51%, at 4,226.71, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 133.41 points, or 1.03%, to 13,109.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

