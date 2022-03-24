US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost, investors watch NATO summit

March 24 (Reuters) - Technology stocks lifted U.S. stock indexes higher at the open on Thursday after a sharp fall in the previous session, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis enters its second month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 48.31 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 34,406.81.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.74 points, or 0.31%, at 4,469.98, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 78.72 points, or 0.57%, to 14,001.32 at the opening bell.

