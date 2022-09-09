US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, boosted by technology and high-growth stocks, while investors awaited key inflation data next week for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, boosted by technology and high-growth stocks, while investors awaited key inflation data next week for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 101.70 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 31,876.22. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.76 points, or 0.42%, at 4,022.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 96.48 points, or 0.81%, to 11,958.61 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular