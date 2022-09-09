US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, boosted by technology and high-growth stocks, while investors awaited key inflation data next week for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 101.70 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 31,876.22. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.76 points, or 0.42%, at 4,022.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 96.48 points, or 0.81%, to 11,958.61 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

