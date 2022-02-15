US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on signs of easing geopolitical tensions

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq up more than 1%, as Moscow's withdrawal of some troops near Ukraine assuaged fears of a potential Russian invasion slightly.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 120.02 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 34,686.19.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.61 points, or 0.63%, at 4,429.28, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 206.26 points, or 1.50%, to 13,997.18 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

