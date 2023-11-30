News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on peak interest rate bets

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 30, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained at open on Thursday as the latest reading of a key inflation report supported investor hopes that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 166.15 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 35,596.57.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.29 points, or 0.09%, at 4,554.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 6.56 points, or 0.05%, to 14,265.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.