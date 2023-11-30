US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on peak interest rate bets

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained at open on Thursday as the latest reading of a key inflation report supported investor hopes that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 166.15 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 35,596.57.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.29 points, or 0.09%, at 4,554.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 6.56 points, or 0.05%, to 14,265.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

