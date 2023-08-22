News & Insights

SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Nvidia earnings optimism

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 22, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as optimism around Nvidia's keenly awaited earnings report drove the chip designer's shares to a record high and also kept other megacap growth stocks on a strong footing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.48 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,494.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.56 points, or 0.35%, at 4,415.33, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 96.35 points, or 0.71%, to 13,593.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

