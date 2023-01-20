US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Netflix boost

January 20, 2023 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday with the Nasdaq spearheading gains after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for the growth sector on a positive note, even as worries about a recession kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.90 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,073.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.19 points, or 0.26%, at 3,909.04, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 72.40 points, or 0.67%, to 10,924.66 at the opening bell.

