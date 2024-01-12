US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on inflation data cheer

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after a softer-than-expected inflation report that boosted bets for early rate cuts and earnings reports from big banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI opened higher by 40.63 points at 37,751.65 or 0.11%.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.94 points, or 0.23%, at 4,791.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose by 33.95 points at 15,004.13 points or 0.23% at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.