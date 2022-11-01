US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of slowing rate hikes

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with Nasdaq in the lead, as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive approach on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 129.84 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 32,862.79.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 29.81 points, or 0.77%, at 3,901.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 166.59 points, or 1.52%, to 11,154.74 at the opening bell.

