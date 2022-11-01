US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of slowing rate hikes

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with Nasdaq in the lead, as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive approach on interest rate hikes.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with Nasdaq in the lead, as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive approach on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 129.84 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 32,862.79.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 29.81 points, or 0.77%, at 3,901.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 166.59 points, or 1.52%, to 11,154.74 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular