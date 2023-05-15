US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of likely debt-ceiling deal

May 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at the open on Monday on optimism over a likely deal to raise the U.S. debt limit as a deadline edged closer, while investors looked ahead to comments from Federal Reserve policymakers through the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.59 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,321.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.57 points, or 0.06%, at 4,126.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.42 points, or 0.13%, to 12,301.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.