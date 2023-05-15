News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of likely debt-ceiling deal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 15, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at the open on Monday on optimism over a likely deal to raise the U.S. debt limit as a deadline edged closer, while investors looked ahead to comments from Federal Reserve policymakers through the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.59 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 33,321.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.57 points, or 0.06%, at 4,126.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.42 points, or 0.13%, to 12,301.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.