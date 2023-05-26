US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of debt deal breakthrough

May 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, buoyed by progress in negotiations over raising the U.S. debt ceiling, though data pointing to slightly hotter-than-expected inflation capped gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 30.85 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 32,795.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.88 points, or 0.12%, at 4,156.16, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 38.32 points, or 0.30%, to 12,736.42 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

