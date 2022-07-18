US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Goldman profit beat, easing rate-hike bets

July 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after Goldman Sachs beat profit expectations, extending last week's positive momentum amid easing bets of a super-sized interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 187.72 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 31,475.98. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.63 points, or 0.53%, at 3,883.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 109.22 points, or 0.95%, to 11,561.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.