US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on gains in Walgreens, Best Buy

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with gains in shares of Walgreens and Best Buy helping investors assuage worries around the economic fallout from stricter COVID-19 curbs in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 109.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33810.05. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 15.6 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 3965.51​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 34.0 points, or 0.31%, to 11058.559 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.