US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on gains in Walgreens, Best Buy

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 22, 2022 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with gains in shares of Walgreens and Best Buy helping investors assuage worries around the economic fallout from stricter COVID-19 curbs in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 109.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33810.05. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 15.6 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 3965.51​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 34.0 points, or 0.31%, to 11058.559 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

