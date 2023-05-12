US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on gains in Tesla, hopes of rate-hike pause

May 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Friday as Tesla shares rose and regional banks held steady after a selloff, while hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes bolstered investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 61.07 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,370.58.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.92 points, or 0.19%, at 4,138.54, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 22.02 points, or 0.18%, to 12,350.52 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)

