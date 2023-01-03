US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on first trading day of 2023

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 03, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on the first trading day of the year, with a slew of economic data on tap this week as well as the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes that would provide more clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.65 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,148.90. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.79 points, or 0.36%, at 3,853.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 95.58 points, or 0.91%, to 10,562.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.