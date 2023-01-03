US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on first trading day of 2023

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on the first trading day of the year, with a slew of economic data on tap this week as well as the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes that would provide more clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.65 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 33,148.90. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.79 points, or 0.36%, at 3,853.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 95.58 points, or 0.91%, to 10,562.06 at the opening bell.

