US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Fed optimism

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 11, 2022 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after soft inflation data supported expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 82.38 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,797.75. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.35 points, or 0.19%, at 3,963.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 10.60 points, or 0.10%, to 11,124.75 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

