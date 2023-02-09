US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on earnings optimism

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 09, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Thursday as a slew of strong quarterly earnings and data showing a rise in weekly jobless claims outweighed concerns about the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 156.60 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 34,105.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.39 points, or 0.64%, at 4,144.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 158.58 points, or 1.33%, to 12,069.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
