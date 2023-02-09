US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on earnings optimism

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Thursday as a slew of strong quarterly earnings and data showing a rise in weekly jobless claims outweighed concerns about the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 156.60 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 34,105.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.39 points, or 0.64%, at 4,144.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 158.58 points, or 1.33%, to 12,069.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

