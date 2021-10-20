US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on earnings boost; supply chain worries linger

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday, helped by strong quarterly updates from companies including Anthem and Verizon, although worries about impact of supply chain constraints and inflation on corporate earnings capped gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 17.85 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,475.16. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.79 points, or 0.11%, at 4,524.42, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 30.91 points, or 0.20%, to 15,160.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.