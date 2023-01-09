US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on China optimism, easing rate hike concerns

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday on optimism around China reopening its borders, while signs of a cooling labor market boosted bets of a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 33.78 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,664.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.74 points, or 0.40%, at 3,910.82, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 92.81 points, or 0.88%, to 10,662.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

