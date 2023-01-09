US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on China optimism, easing rate hike concerns

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 09, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday on optimism around China reopening its borders, while signs of a cooling labor market boosted bets of a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 33.78 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,664.39.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.74 points, or 0.40%, at 3,910.82, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 92.81 points, or 0.88%, to 10,662.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.