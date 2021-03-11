US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 57.5 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 32354.5. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 16.7 points, or 0.43%, at the open to 3915.54​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 204.5 points, or 1.56%, to 13273.31 at the opening bell.

