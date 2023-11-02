US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on bets of end to Fed's rate hikes

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve had reached the end of its tightening campaign, while a raft of upbeat corporate updates added to the bullish mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 183.24 points, or 0.55%, at the open to 33,457.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 30.40 points, or 0.72%, at 4,268.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 169.02 points, or 1.29%, to 13,230.49 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

