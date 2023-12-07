News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Alphabet boost, payrolls data eyed

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 07, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, propped up by gains in Alphabet shares, while investors looked forward to monthly payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy actions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.74 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 36,124.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.50 points, or 0.43%, at 4,568.84, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 83.72 points, or 0.59%, to 14,230.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.