US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Alphabet boost, payrolls data eyed

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, propped up by gains in Alphabet shares, while investors looked forward to monthly payrolls data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy actions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.74 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 36,124.17.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.50 points, or 0.43%, at 4,568.84, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 83.72 points, or 0.59%, to 14,230.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

