US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; earnings, policy outlook in spotlight

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high, boosted by megacap and chip stocks, while investors assessed major corporate earnings and awaited clues from policymakers on the outlook for interest-rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.53 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 38,613.89.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.82 points, or 0.38%, at 4,973.05, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 81.36 points, or 0.52%, to 15,690.35 at the opening bell.

