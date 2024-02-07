News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; earnings, policy outlook in spotlight

Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

February 07, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record high, boosted by megacap and chip stocks, while investors assessed major corporate earnings and awaited clues from policymakers on the outlook for interest-rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.53 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 38,613.89.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.82 points, or 0.38%, at 4,973.05, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 81.36 points, or 0.52%, to 15,690.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.