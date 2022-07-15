US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Citi shines after results

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as upbeat retail sales data allayed some concerns about an economic slowdown, while shares of Citigroup surged after quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 145.20 points, or 0.47%, at the open to 30,775.37. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.62 points, or 0.73%, at 3,818.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 128.18 points, or 1.14%, to 11,379.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

