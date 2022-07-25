US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher at start of big earnings week

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week and results from some of the biggest companies to assess the impact of a strong dollar and soaring inflation.

July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors braced for a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week and results from some of the biggest companies to assess the impact of a strong dollar and soaring inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.64 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 31,950.93.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.09 points, or 0.10%, at 3,965.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.85 points, or 0.03%, to 11,837.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular