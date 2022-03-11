US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher at end of choppy week on Ukraine talks hope

Sabahatjahan Contractor Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, at the end of a week roiled by geopolitical tensions and inflation angst.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 105.65 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 33,279.72.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.98 points, or 0.47%, at 4,279.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 99.81 points, or 0.76%, to 13,229.77 at the opening bell.

