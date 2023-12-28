US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as year end approaches, rate cuts in focus

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher in light trading on the penultimate trading day of 2023, while the benchmark S&P 500 hovered around its all-time high on hopes of early interest rate cuts next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.00 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 37,661.52.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.86 points, or 0.10%, at 4,786.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 42.92 points, or 0.28%, to 15,142.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

