US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as weekly jobless claims drop
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.22 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 30,046.73.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.16 points, or 0.17%, at 3,693.42, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.02 points, or 0.21%, to 12,834.94 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut