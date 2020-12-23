US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as weekly jobless claims drop

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.22 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 30,046.73.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.16 points, or 0.17%, at 3,693.42, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.02 points, or 0.21%, to 12,834.94 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

