US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as weekly jobless claims drop

Wall Street indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.22 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 30,046.73.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.16 points, or 0.17%, at 3,693.42, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.02 points, or 0.21%, to 12,834.94 at the opening bell.

