US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as weak jobs growth eases aggressive taper bets

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. jobs eased some concerns about the Federal Reserve's quicker tightening of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 52.99 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,692.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.39 points, or 0.27%, at 4,589.49, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.39 points, or 0.31%, to 15,428.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

