US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as voting in midterm election begins

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 08, 2022 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Devik Jain for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday as voting began in the crucial midterm election that will determine control of Congress, with investors hoping for a political gridlock that could prevent radical policy changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 107.56 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,934.56.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.22 points, or 0.27%, at 3,817.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 47.01 points, or 0.44%, to 10,611.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

US Markets
Reuters
