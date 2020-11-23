US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as vaccine progress fuels recovery hopes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as hopes that the first COVID-19 vaccine could be available within weeks renewed bets of a swift economic recovery next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 69.34 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 29,332.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.26%, at 3,566.82, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 61.79 points, or 0.52%, to 11,916.76 at the opening bell.

