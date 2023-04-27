News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as upbeat earnings lift mood

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 27, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as better-than-expected results from Meta Platforms, Eli Lilly and Comcast outweighed data showing the U.S. economy slowed more than anticipated in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 79.79 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,381.66. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.30 points, or 0.48%, at 4,075.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 117.80 points, or 0.99%, to 11,972.15 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
LLY
CMCSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.