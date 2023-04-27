US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as upbeat earnings lift mood

April 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as better-than-expected results from Meta Platforms, Eli Lilly and Comcast outweighed data showing the U.S. economy slowed more than anticipated in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 79.79 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,381.66. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.30 points, or 0.48%, at 4,075.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 117.80 points, or 0.99%, to 11,972.15 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

