US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks bounce

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes jumped at the open on Tuesday, led by a bounce in technology-related stocks, while the blue-chip Dow was subdued on uncertainty over more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.69 points, or 0.45%, at 3,295.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 94.50 points, or 0.88%, to 10,873.30 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose just 22.64 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 27,170.34.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

SPX IXIC

