US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech finds respite at end of torrid week

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, as technology-related stocks rose after being sold off for most parts of the week, while investors awaited a reading on monthly business activity data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31504.13. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 7.2 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 3921.16​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 63.8 points, or 0.46%, to 13929.2 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

