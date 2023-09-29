News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as softer PCE data supports rate-pause hopes

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 29, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after a softer-than-expected reading on a crucial inflation metric kept alive hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 216.27 points, or 0.64%, at the open to 33,882.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 28.48 points, or 0.66%, at 4,328.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 136.43 points, or 1.03%, to 13,337.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.