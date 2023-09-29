US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as softer PCE data supports rate-pause hopes

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after a softer-than-expected reading on a crucial inflation metric kept alive hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 216.27 points, or 0.64%, at the open to 33,882.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 28.48 points, or 0.66%, at 4,328.18, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 136.43 points, or 1.03%, to 13,337.71 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

