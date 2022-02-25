US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Russia says ready to hold talks with Ukraine

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, building on a rally in the previous session after Russia said President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, building on a rally in the previous session after Russia said President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 53.39 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 33,277.22.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.68 points, or 0.23%, at 4,298.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 11.67 points, or 0.09%, to 13,485.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular