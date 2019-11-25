US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as report sparks trade deal hopes

Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce were strengthened by a report that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while a raft of blockbuster deals also lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 42.15 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 27,917.77.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.15 points, or 0.23%, at 3,117.44, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 39.76 points, or 0.47%, to 8,559.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.