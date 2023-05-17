News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as regional banks bounce, debt talks grind on

May 17, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after Western Alliance led a bounce among regional banks amid cautious optimism about a potential breakthrough in the deadlock in Washington over the nation's debt limit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 80.34 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,092.48.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.95 points, or 0.32%, at 4,122.85, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 45.53 points, or 0.37%, to 12,388.58 at the opening bell.

