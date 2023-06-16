US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as rate hike worries ebb

June 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as signs of easing price pressures and slowing economic growth raised hopes the Federal Reserve could end its monetary tightening campaign soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 55.96 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,464.02.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.11 points, or 0.34%, at 4,440.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC advanced 76.25 points, or 0.55%, to 13,859.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.