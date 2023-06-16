News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as rate hike worries ebb

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

June 16, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as signs of easing price pressures and slowing economic growth raised hopes the Federal Reserve could end its monetary tightening campaign soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 55.96 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34,464.02.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.11 points, or 0.34%, at 4,440.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC advanced 76.25 points, or 0.55%, to 13,859.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.