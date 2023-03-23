US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as rate hike pause hopes grow

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 23, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hinted it was close to pausing interest rate hikes amid a turmoil in the banking sector that threatens to cause a severe economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 71.38 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 32,101.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.24 points, or 0.56%, at 3,959.21, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 141.36 points, or 1.21%, to 11,811.32 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

