US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as rate-cut bets strengthen

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 26, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as growing bets of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve lifted investor sentiment after Christmas holidays.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.93 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 37,405.90.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.23 points, or 0.09%, at 4,758.86, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.72 points, or 0.24%, to 15,028.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
