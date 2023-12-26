US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as rate-cut bets strengthen

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as growing bets of early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve lifted investor sentiment after Christmas holidays.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.93 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 37,405.90.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.23 points, or 0.09%, at 4,758.86, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.72 points, or 0.24%, to 15,028.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

