US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as producer prices data eases rate hike fears

Shreyashi Sanyal
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after weaker-than-expected producer prices data eased concerns about a faster pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while Delta Air Lines led gains among carriers on strong earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.17 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,312.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.21 points, or 0.15%, at 4,733.56, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 56.65 points, or 0.37%, to 15,245.04 at the opening bell.

