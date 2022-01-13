US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as producer prices data eases rate hike fears

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after weaker-than-expected producer prices data eased concerns about a faster pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, while Delta Air Lines led gains among carriers on strong earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 22.17 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,312.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 7.21 points, or 0.15%, at 4,733.56, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 56.65 points, or 0.37%, to 15,245.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.