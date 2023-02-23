US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as Nvidia offsets Fed jitters

February 23, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Thursday as a strong sales forecast from Nvidia boosted chipmakers, although a surprise fall in weekly jobless claims added to worries that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 130.30 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 33,175.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 27.55 points, or 0.69%, at 4,018.60, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 129.86 points, or 1.13%, to 11,636.93 at the opening bell.

