US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as markets await more policy cues

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 09, 2023 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes opened higher on Thursday as expectations that the Federal Reserve was at the end of its monetary tightening lifted sentiment ahead of further policy cues from central bank officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.44 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,163.71.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.63 points, or 0.20%, at 4,391.41, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 43.28 points, or 0.32%, to 13,693.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

